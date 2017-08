LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police say a man was shot before midnight on the city’s south-side and the person who pulled the trigger is still on the loose.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Dorchester Circle after 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say the 24-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

He is expected to survive.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

The suspect is still on the loose.