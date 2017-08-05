One dead, three injured in Ionia County crash

EASTON TOWNSHIP – Ionia County Sheriff’s officials confirm that a 45-year-old woman was killed in an early morning car accident.

Authorities were called to the scene at 3:54am , where they found that the vehicle had smashed into a tree.

According to the Sheriff’s office the vehicle left Bluewater Highway, west of Johnson Road, drove through a neighbor’s yard, and came to a halt in a wooded area.

Three passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the identity of the victim.

