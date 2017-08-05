Man is taken into custody after leading police on foot chase

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A man, who had several warrants out for his arrest, is now in police custody after leading authorities on a foot chase early this morning.

It started with a traffic stop at Cedar and Willoughby around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office, immediately after the man pulled over, he took off on foot.

A Lansing Police K9 track led officers to a wooded area nearby, where the man was arrested. Police say he had warrants for parole violations and drug charges.

