Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy, Tecumseh man taken to hospital after crash

GREENBUSH TWP. (WLNS)  – A Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy and a man from Tecumseh are both in the hospital tonight, after their vehicles crashed overnight.

According to police, it happened just before 1 a.m. on northbound US 127 at West Maple Rapids Road in Greenbush Township.

The St. Johns Fire Dept. and Clinton Area Ambulance Service responded to the scene and transported the deputy and man by ambulance to Sparrow Hospital for treatment.

Details including how the crash happened or the condition of both the deputy and Tecumseh man were not released.

6 News has calls into the Sheriff’s Office to get more information.

Meantime, the crash is under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

We’ll update the story as soon as we have any new information.

