88-year-old man dead after struck by pick-up truck while crossing the street

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – An 88 year-old man is dead after he was struck by a pick-up truck while crossing the street in Mason this morning.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the 88 year-old man was crossing Ash Street, just east of Park Street southbound, when he was hit by a 22 year-old who was traveling west.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. The 88 year-old was immediately transported to Sparrow Hospital for serious injuries.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

The 22 year-old driver was not injured and was released as the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Mason Police closed the roadway for almost four hours as they worked to investigate the incident with the help of several members from the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation team.

Ash Street (M-36) and Park Street were reopened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Police say additional information and evidence from the scene, including from witnesses, will be reviewed as the investigation continues.

6 News will update this story as soon as we learn any new information.

 

 

 

 

 

