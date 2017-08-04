WARNING : Children’s medicine from India tests positive for lead

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a warning for parents on Thursday about an ayurvedic remedy called Balguti Kesaria.

Recent testing of the children’s medicine returned positive for elevated lead levels.

Two children in Southeast Michigan, who were given the holistic medication, also tested positive for elevated lead levels.

Balguti Kesaria is ground up and given to infants to promote proper digestion, improve the immune system, and to suppress coughing, colds, and high fevers.

Family members told health officials that they received the medicine from relatives in India. The same product can be purchased online and shipped to the United States.

If you or your family have been using Balguti Kesaria discontinue use immediately, and have your blood tested through your primary care provider.

For more information on lead poisoning click here.