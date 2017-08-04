US gains 209K jobs, unemployment, trade gap shrinks

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in July, a second straight month of robust gains that underscore the economy’s vitality as it enters a ninth year of expansion.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate slipped to 4.3 percent, matching a 16-year low first reached in May.

Growth in Americans’ paychecks, however, remains stubbornly slow. Average hourly pay rose by 2.5 percent from a year earlier, the same tepid annual pace as in June. That’s below the 3.5 percent to 4 percent that is typical when the unemployment rate is this low.

Still, the hiring data suggests employers remain optimistic about their businesses and future consumer demand. The solid job gains may also fuel greater consumer spending, which would bolster economic growth.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June as exports hit the highest level in 2 ½ years.

The Commerce Department says the trade gap slid 5.9 percent in June to $43.6 billion. Exports of goods and services rose 1.2 percent to $194.4 billion, the highest amount since December 2014. Services exports reached a record $65.4 billion. Overall imports slipped 0.2 percent to $238 billion.

So far this year, the trade deficit is up 10.7 percent to $276.6 billion.

A shrinking trade gap adds to U.S. economic output.

President Donald Trump has vowed to bring down America’s trade deficits, saying they are caused by bad trade deals and abusive practices by China and other U.S. trading partners.

The deficit in goods with China rose 3.1 percent in June to $32.6 billion.