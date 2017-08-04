Onondaga dragway set to re-open

It’s a place filled with memories of high speeds and loud engines.

“I raced out here back in the 60’s when it first opened up with a Model T Roadster,” says Larry Hill.

“I’m actually a second generation racer, my dad raced here in the 60’s,” says Wade Segrest.

It’s memories like those, that inspired community members to come together to help get the track ready after hearing Onondaga Dragway was given the green light to re-open again for the first time in nearly 4 years.

“It’s great that people think enough of this place to donate their time and help out,” says Jerry Wyman.

“I came out here kind of expecting to be one of the few, and it turns out I’m one of the many,” says Fred Heins.

Back in 2013, a group of people who live near the strip filed a lawsuit that put the brakes on racing at the dragway due to the noise level and environmental concerns to farm animals nearby.

But after 4-years of waiting, the owners won that lawsuit just this week and announced the Onondaga Dragway will re-open as soon as possible.

“It gives me a chance to be with my kids and my grand kids, show them some of the memories I had,” says Heins.

“You’ve got people who enjoy racing cars, you don’t necessarily want them to do that on public streets. This is the best place to do it and we need to keep these open and continue to be able to do that more safely,” says Segrest.

Neither the owners of the track or those who filed the lawsuit against it were available to speak with 6-News.

We will keep you updated on this story as an opening day for the dragway is set.