LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police need help finding a missing 4-month old child.

Her name is Amiracle Estes and she was last seen with her mother on Malibu Drive in Lansing.

That’s just east of Waverly Road near Mount Hope and Holmes.

6 News is told the baby’s mother has made threats to hurt the child and herself.

If you’ve seen them or have any information please give Lansing Police a call at 517-483-4600.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News