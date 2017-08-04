Neogen plans Lansing expansion, more jobs

Related Coverage Lansing-based Neogen grows global footprint

LANSING, MI – A Lansing-based company is planning a million-dollar expansion in the REO Town neighborhood.

Neogen Corporation has announced plans to build a new home for its Ideal Instruments subsidiary on the 1000 block of South Hosmer Street.

A $1.3 million renovation to the existing building will result in nearly 40,000 square feet of new office and warehouse distribution space for Ideal Instruments.

That company has developed precision veterinary drug delivery instruments since 1931.

“We’ve been in Lansing for a long time and have made a considerable investment and commitment in the

community,” said Jim Houthoofd, Neogen Treasurer. “We’re excited to expand our workforce and increase

our impact.”

The project is expected to create 25 new fulltime jobs and 15-20 construction jobs.

Neogen was founded in 1982 and develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety.