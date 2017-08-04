Michigan dog healed, seeking home after porcupine encounter

STANDISH, Mich. (AP) – A young dog in Michigan found emaciated and full of porcupine quills two months ago has recuperated and is ready for a permanent home.

The Bay City Times and our media partners at MLive report that a group of friends walking the Sterling Truck Trails in Standish found Wishbone the coonhound June 17.

The dog was underweight and his mouth, face, chest and front legs permeated with 300 to 400 quills.

Wishbone has been rehabilitated at Arenac Bay Veterinary Services. Arenac County Animal Control Director Catherine Lemunyon says the dog is now nearly 60 pounds and is “friendly, social and very happy.”

Wishbone is being fostered by Mike Brechtelsbauer, who takes him camping and sailing in the Saginaw Bay. Lemunyon says her office now accepting adoption applications for the dog.

