Michigan dog healed, seeking home after porcupine encounter

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Jacob Hamilton-MLive

STANDISH, Mich. (AP) – A young dog in Michigan found emaciated and full of porcupine quills two months ago has recuperated and is ready for a permanent home.

The Bay City Times and our media partners at MLive report that a group of friends walking the Sterling Truck Trails in Standish found Wishbone the coonhound June 17.

The dog was underweight and his mouth, face, chest and front legs permeated with 300 to 400 quills.

coonhound 1 Michigan dog healed, seeking home after porcupine encounter

Wishbone has been rehabilitated at Arenac Bay Veterinary Services. Arenac County Animal Control Director Catherine Lemunyon says the dog is now nearly 60 pounds and is “friendly, social and very happy.”

Wishbone is being fostered by Mike Brechtelsbauer, who takes him camping and sailing in the Saginaw Bay. Lemunyon says her office now accepting adoption applications for the dog.

More from MLive: Dog with hundreds of porcupine quills healed; seeking home

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s