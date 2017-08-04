Lansing’s “Jazz Fest” kicks off rain or shine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For 23 years, Lansing’s “Jazz Fest” has cranked up the noise and brought the community together for a weekend of fun.

“It’s just great music, it’s original,” said Jazz Fest regular Gordon Wilson.

It’s a tradition for Wilson who hasn’t missed “Jazz Fest” for the past ten years.

Reporter: “What is it that keeps you coming back?”

Wilson: “The music, the people, the fun, the comradery.”

And that’s just one of the reasons business owner Alissa Sweet and her husband Bob decided to open up their shop “Sweet Custom Jewelry.”

“Old Town kind of feels like you’re on vacation, it doesn’t feel like you’re right in the middle of Lansing,” said Sweet.

Sweet says summer festivals like “Jazz Fest” bring new customers in every year and more importantly keep them coming back.

“Whether they come back for birthdays or anniversaries or Christmas, they always say oh yeah I was down here during “Jazz Fest” or “Blues Fest” whatever it might be and yeah, they always come back,” Sweet stated.

What makes “Jazz Fest” stand out is of course the upbeat music, but to the festival’s founder, Terry Terry…it’s much more than that.

“These musical events really put Old Town and downtown Lansing on the map because we get a lot of attention, people come down and see that wow, this is a great place to hang out, to play, to work, to have a business…it just shows people what a great community this is and it’s not just the space, the buildings…it’s the people that you meet,” said Terry.

If you didn’t get a chance to check out “Jazz Fest” tonight, you have another chance tomorrow afternoon.

The music starts again at 2 p.m.