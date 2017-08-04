Jackson councilman recall petitions filed

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The political career of Jackson city councilman Derek Dobies will be rather complicated in November since he could appear on the general election ballot twice in the city.

A group looking to recall the 6th Ward council member filed their petition with the city clerk yesterday.

It was 98 pages long and contains 645 signatures.

The city requires 493 valid signatures to get an issue on the ballot.

Now the clerk will begin the process of certifying that the signatures are from residents in the 6th Ward who are also registered voters.

If this petition is approved the recall will appear on the November ballot and Dobies will also appear on that ballot as a candidate for mayor of Jackson.

Keep in mind the recall is for his position as a councilman and would not affect a mayoral victory if he were to win.