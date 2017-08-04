Howell City Park beach closed due to E. Coli outbreak

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – The city of Howell has closed down Thompson Lake beach access at Howell City Park because of a spike in E. Coli bacteria.

The decision was made yesterday afternoon when officials decided the bacteria exceeded safe levels.

E. Coli can cause serious illnesses, including gastroenteritis and urinary tract infections.

The city has had problems with levels in Thompson Lake in the past often due to large numbers of waterfowl.

Both the beach and Thompson Lake will remain closed until results come back within acceptable levels.

