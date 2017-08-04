Control what you share by staying up to date with your Facebook privacy settings

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Facebook is one of the most used social networking sites out there. Over the years, it’s grown so much that people tend to forget about simple privacy settings.

Watch above for some reminders on how to stay safe on the site.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s