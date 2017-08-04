Clinton Co. 4-H and Youth Fair is open

ST. JOHNS, Mich (WLNS) – Moving now to St. Johns where the Clinton County 4-H and Youth Fair is well underway and kicked off this afternoon with a horse show.

While the fair will officially open tomorrow festivities have been taking place all weekend long.

The fair gives kids in the community a chance to showcase their talents and project accomplishments.

The majority of the week-long events are free, however some require a ticket, including the truck and tractor pull on Monday.

Thursday is Kids Day and will feature a bunch of free activities including a scavanger hunt, magician and pedal pull contest.

The fair will close for the year on August 3.

Organizers say they hope everyone gets a chance to stop by.

“I am really looking forward to it we have great weather, we have a wonderful fair board and committees that help to run the fair and keep it family friendly,” says Lisa Burgess, President of the Equine Advisory Committee. “We are definitely pro family, pro kids and teaching kids the responsibility and the values of 4-H.”

