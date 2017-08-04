“Brodie” Pet Of The Day August 4

Meet “Brodie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Brodie is a 3-year-old male cat. He is a handsome guy – dark gray with green eyes. Brodie is very athletic with a wonderful personality. He would be good with children and other cats. Brodie’s tail is broken at the end and it makes us wonder what he endured before being rescued. Whatever it was, it didn’t affect his love of people or his good disposition. He would make a great pet, filled will love and fun. You can learn more about Brodie by calling the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org .

