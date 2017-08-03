Work begins on 3 year State Capitol repair project

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Portions of the state Capitol grounds will be under construction for at least the next two years.

It’s all part of a $70 million major mechanical and electrical systems repair job.

The building itself will still be open during the Capitol Infrastructure Upgrade Project, but the west side of the Capitol will be closed until the project is completed.

As the project moves ahead there will be parts of the Capitol building that will be blocked off to the public.

The building was dedicated in 1879 and has been the focus of concern about outdated heating and cooling, electrical systems and other infrastructure needs.

Funding for this project was approved by the state legislature and is the first upgrade to the building’s systems in 30 years..