TODAY: Flags lowered to honor fallen Detroit firefighter

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You might notice U.S. flags flying at half-staff on all state buildings and inside the Capital Complex today.

The flags have been lowered in honor of Detroit firefighter Kevin Ramsey, who died while on duty last Saturday.

Ramsey had just returned from fighting a fire during high temperatures when he became ill and suffered cardiac arrest.

Governor Rick Snyder said Ramsey will be remembered for his years of service to the Detroit community.

Ramsey was a Detroit firefighter for 20 years and was an EMS medic before that.

His memorial service is today in Detroit’s Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

