Officials seek tips about poaching of 2 Tuscola County deer

FILE - Thie May 6, 2015 file photo shows a deer runs across a road in Kinross Charter Township, Mich. Michigan wildlife policymakers are expected to consider restricting antlerless deer hunting during bow season in the Upper Peninsula as the whitetail deer population has plummeted. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State conservation officers are appealing to the public for tips about the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says remains of the 8- and 9-point bucks were found Tuesday night. They were in a ditch near the intersection of Michigan Highway 25 and Clark Road in Akron Township.

The antlers of both bucks were still in full velvet, which is a vascular skin that bucks will begin shedding in the fall.

DNR Lt. Jeremy Payne says the poaching was “a tremendous waste of two beautiful animals.”

Poaching an antlered white-tailed deer is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of $1,000, plus reimbursement costs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800. Reports can be confidential.

