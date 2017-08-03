Officials seek tips about poaching of 2 Tuscola County deer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State conservation officers are appealing to the public for tips about the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says remains of the 8- and 9-point bucks were found Tuesday night. They were in a ditch near the intersection of Michigan Highway 25 and Clark Road in Akron Township.

The antlers of both bucks were still in full velvet, which is a vascular skin that bucks will begin shedding in the fall.

DNR Lt. Jeremy Payne says the poaching was “a tremendous waste of two beautiful animals.”

Poaching an antlered white-tailed deer is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of $1,000, plus reimbursement costs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800. Reports can be confidential.