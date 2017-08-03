Marijuana petition drive gets setback

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a setback for a community effort to regulate Lansing pot shops.

Lansing city clerk Chris Swope has found petitions filed by the group Lansing Loves Safe Jobs to be “not proper” due to legal issues with the petition form and proposed ordinance language.

Swope sent a letter to the organization saying in part:

I strongly support the right of citizens to initiate legislation however I am bound by the city charter and the laws of the state of Michigan.

The petition language has several issues with regard to form and content that conflict with state law and the city charter.