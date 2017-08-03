Local farmer worries lack of rain may impact bottom line

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rain fell across much of Mid-Michigan tonight but even those heavy downpours weren’t enough to make up for the recent dry spell when it comes to local crops.

“It’s possible you’ll have a whole cob with potentially nothing on it,” said Local Lansing Farmer Robert Reese.

It’s been a hot and dry summer so far…

“We’re already starting to lose the tip,” Reese stated.

…And these conditions are taking a toll on Fall crops…

“When there’s 30,000 of these ears per acre and you start losing a kernel, those kernels start to add up really fast,” Reese added.

Reese says his corn and soybeans need roughly half an inch to an inch of rain every week to thrive…but Reese says this summer has been anything but consistent.

“It’s been a struggle, we got a late start, hot and dry early…we had some good rain here first of July,” said Reese.

Perhaps too much rain…three weeks ago, that heavy rainfall caused ponding on Reese’s farm and he says that’s not good for crops either and since then that over-flow has dried out.

“Hot and dry weather right during this critical time of pollination makes it tough. There’s still potential for an average crop at least but the top end is gone I think,” said Reese.

Reese comes from a long line of farmers dating back more than 70 years.

He says they’ve seen all types of weather and although the rain may be scarce at times, it’s all just part of the business that he loves.

“You’re hoping for rain, you’re hoping for a good crop so sometimes there’s too much rain, sometimes there’s not enough but there’s always work to be done the next day so you get up, put your boots on and keep going forward,” Reese stated.