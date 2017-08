LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Google partnered with powerful organizations like the Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and many others to create a distribution channel that will help everyone in chaotic situations.

If you’re in the affected area, you’ll see a detailed map of the area and information on how to get to safety, top stories surrounding the event, emergency contact information and useful phrases and translations.

Watch above to learn more about the SOS Alerts from Google.