“Firecracker Foundation” moves to larger home

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A local non-profit organization will soon move into its new home and employees are inviting the community out to help celebrate.

We’re talking about the “Firecracker Foundation“, an organization dedicated to supporting children who have survived sexual trauma.

The “Firecracker Foundation” has been around for the last 4 years servicing children and families across the area.

Today the non-profit will officially move from their former residence in REO Town to a new office space on Delta Commerce Drive in Holt.

The new and larger space will help accommodate their growing number of families served and services offered.

Those include mental health and yoga trauma therapy.

Their “grand opening” celebration is happening at their new location from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.