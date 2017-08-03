“Cecil” Pet Of The Day August 3

By Published:

Meet “Cecil”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cecil is a lovable, laidback guy. He looks like he has Sharpei in his family tree. Cecil has a smooshy face and loves to lean on his people. He should do well with kids and other pets. Cecil knows some commands and is always ready to show you how well he can sit and get treats. He’s a fun guy looking for his forever home. Cecil is current on his vaccinations and is ready to meet you today. You can learn more about Cecil by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org .

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s