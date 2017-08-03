“Cecil” Pet Of The Day August 3

Meet “Cecil”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cecil is a lovable, laidback guy. He looks like he has Sharpei in his family tree. Cecil has a smooshy face and loves to lean on his people. He should do well with kids and other pets. Cecil knows some commands and is always ready to show you how well he can sit and get treats. He’s a fun guy looking for his forever home. Cecil is current on his vaccinations and is ready to meet you today. You can learn more about Cecil by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org .

Advertisement