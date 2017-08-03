2 people in custody after officers raid suspected meth lab in local motel room

DEWITT TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Two people are in custody today after a bust of a suspected methamphetamine lab at a local motel.

Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, working with the DeWitt Township Police, DeWitt City Police and Fire Department, raided a motel room at the Town & Country Motel on US-27 just after 2:30 a.m. today.

It all began earlier in the night when officers were investigating a separate incident at the motel and suspected a meth lab was at the location.

They got a search warrant and returned to find the components of a meth lab.

Two people are in custody this morning and are expected to be arraigned later today.

Officers emphasize that there is no danger to other people at the motel.