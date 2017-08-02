“Rowdy” Pet Of The Day August 2

Meet “Rowdy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Rowdy is a 3-year-old “All-American” breed. She’s a mix but looks like she has some Boxer in her family tree and she is a real beauty. Rowdy is a svelte 41 pounds and is in great shape. She is sweet, friendly and is always ready to go for a walk. Her background is unknown because she is a transfer from another shelter. Rowdy has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Rowdy by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

