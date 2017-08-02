Primary 2017: A look at what’s on the ballot in mid-Michigan

On August 8 voters will go the polls to cast their ballots in the primary election. Not everyone will be voting in the primary because there may be no local races or issues on the August ballot where they live. To see if there are ballot issues or races you would be voting on in your area you can click here to visit the Michigan Secretary of State’s election site. You will be able to see a sample ballot if there is voting taking place in your precinct.

Lansing Mayor

Andy Schor

Judi Brown Clarke

Harold Leeman Jr

Michael Gillenkirk

Danny Trevino

Lansing City Council – 2nd Ward

Julee Rodocker

Jim DeLine

Jaron Green

Tina Houghton

Jeremy Garza

Lansing City Council – At Large

Justin DeBoer

Christopher Jackson

Peter Spadafore

Guillermo Lopez

Michael Ruddock

Evelyn Pech-Vazquez

Yanice Jackson

Alexander Rusek

Thomas Harris

Kyle Bowman

Rosalinda Hernandez

Kathie Dunbar

Lansing City Council – 4th Ward

James McClurken

Elvin Caldwell

Brian Jackson

Kathi Ruffone

Larry Hutchinson

Jason Durham

Amanda Bernes

Meridian Township Millage Request

Asking millage hike of just over 1.48 mils over a 10 year span to raise nearly $2.5 million.

Jackson Council – Ward 3

Jeromy Alexander

Caleb Blondke

Daniel Greer

Andrew Lindley

Jackson Council – Ward 5

Andrew Frounfelker

David Jones

Susan Murdie

Summit Township Road Improvement Bond

Asking 2.83 mills for a period of 16 years for road repairs

Pulaski Township Road Millage

Asking 2-mill to raise about $500,000 over five years for road repairs

Vermontville Fire Millage

Asking a renewal of existing .9954 mill and increase of .0046 mill to fund fire department needs for five years

Vermontville Library Millage

Asking a renewal of existing .9953 mill and increase of .0047 mill to fund library needs for five years

Morrice Schools Bond

Asking for approval of $1.95 million bond for school improvements

Durand Ambulance Millage

Asking 1.35 mills for three years to fund ambulance services

Shiawassee Senior Citizens Services

Asking to renew the county’s Senior Citizen Services .50-mill tax levy for a period of four years.

Byron Schools Sinking Fund

Asking to renew 2.9865 mills for two years to fund construction and repair of school buildings and other needs

Ionia Intermediate Schools Millage

Asking to restore .4122 mill for a period of 10 years for Special Education funding