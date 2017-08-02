Primary 2017: A look at what’s on the ballot in mid-Michigan

On August 8 voters will go the polls to cast their ballots in the primary election. Not everyone will be voting in the primary because there may be no local races or issues on the August ballot where they live. To see if there are ballot issues or races you would be voting on in your area you can click here to visit the Michigan Secretary of State’s election site. You will be able to see a sample ballot if there is voting taking place in your precinct.
Lansing Mayor
Andy Schor
Judi Brown Clarke
Harold Leeman Jr
Michael Gillenkirk
Danny Trevino
Lansing City Council – 2nd Ward
Julee Rodocker
Jim DeLine
Jaron Green
Tina Houghton
Jeremy Garza
Lansing City Council – At Large
Justin DeBoer
Christopher Jackson
Peter Spadafore
Guillermo Lopez
Michael Ruddock
Evelyn Pech-Vazquez
Yanice Jackson
Alexander Rusek
Thomas Harris
Kyle Bowman
Rosalinda Hernandez
Kathie Dunbar
Lansing City Council – 4th Ward
James McClurken
Elvin Caldwell
Brian Jackson
Kathi Ruffone
Larry Hutchinson
Jason Durham
Amanda Bernes
Meridian Township Millage Request
Asking millage hike of just over 1.48 mils over a 10 year span to raise nearly $2.5 million.
Jackson Council – Ward 3
Jeromy Alexander
Caleb Blondke
Daniel Greer
Andrew Lindley
Jackson Council – Ward 5
Andrew Frounfelker
David Jones
Susan Murdie
Summit Township Road Improvement Bond
Asking 2.83 mills for a period of 16 years for road repairs
Pulaski Township Road Millage
Asking 2-mill to raise about $500,000 over five years for road repairs
Vermontville Fire Millage
Asking a renewal of existing .9954 mill and increase of .0046 mill to fund fire department needs for five years
Vermontville Library Millage
Asking a renewal of existing .9953 mill and increase of .0047 mill to fund library needs for five years
Morrice Schools Bond
Asking for approval of $1.95 million bond for school improvements
Durand Ambulance Millage
Asking 1.35 mills for three years to fund ambulance services
Shiawassee Senior Citizens Services
Asking to renew the county’s Senior Citizen Services .50-mill tax levy for a period of four years.
Byron Schools Sinking Fund
Asking to renew 2.9865 mills for two years to fund construction and repair of school buildings and other needs
Ionia Intermediate Schools Millage
Asking to restore .4122 mill for a period of 10 years for Special Education funding