Meridian Township to host millage public forum tonight

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – If you live in Meridian Township there are details on a public forum tonight you should know.

Moderators will go over what voters will see on their ballot on Tuesday, including an in-depth look at the Police and EMS millage proposal.

This is Meridian Township’s second public forum.

The first meeting happened early last month and tonight township voters will have a second chance to have their questions answered.

Township officials are looking to increase the police and fire protection millage to just over 1.48 mils over a 10 year span to raise nearly $2.5 million.

That money will be used to hire two additional firefighters as well as two police officers.

According to the township documents officials believe the Meridian EMS, police and fire services are underfunded with the current property tax revenue which is less than .7 mills.

The public forum is happening tonight at the Municipal Building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ONLINE: Meridian Township police and fire protection millage fact sheet