Local fire chief discusses struggles for rural fire stations

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Getting out to a fire can be a struggle for many rural-area fire departments. Sometimes they have to travel more than 15 minutes to get there, and bring their own water.

6 News spoke with Fire Chief Dan Oberst of the Bath Township Fire Department Wednesday about some of these struggles rural fire departments face.

Oberst said fighting fires is always going to be a risk. But since rural fire station are usually staffed by volunteer or on-call firefighters, it can make doing their job more difficult.

“Across the fire service it’s very common for someone to get heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” Oberst said. “If you couple that with somebody who’s already probably worked an 8 and maybe 10 hour work day and then come in here on a 75 degree day, it’s very physically taxing to do that.”

However, even though many of the firefighters are only part-time, they aren’t trained that way.

“The standard of performance for training of volunteer firefighters is the same as for full-time firefighters,” Oberst said.

Volunteer firefighter still have to do 250 hours of firefighter training, 50 hours of emergency medical training and complete state assessments.

“So they’re going to spend another 12 to 20 hours a month just doing training, in addition to their original training, which is in addition to their normal jobs and lives,” Oberst said.

Oberst says it’s a difficult job, and the department doesn’t always have the manpower it needs.

That’s why many rural fire departments rely on mutual aid, when other firefighters in the area come to help put out a fire.

Fire Chief Oberst says it makes all the difference.

“When we bring all those people together that’s when we actually have enough people and equipment to fight the fire, and to haul the water.”