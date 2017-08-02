Lansing Police investigate school burglary

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police could use your help tracking-down whoever was involved in a burglary at a local school overnight.

According to Lansing Police around 8 a.m. this morning a maintenance worker for Woodcreek Achievement Center, near South Waverly Road and North Holmes Road, noticed someone had broken into the building.

Police believe it happened sometime overnight because the building was locked at 6:30 p.m. yesterday.

Officials say the person, or people, responsible tossed a rock through a window, and crawled inside.

Once in the building a small fire was lit that didn’t spread.

Police don’t believe anything was taken.

