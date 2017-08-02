Jackson to hold first LGBT pride event this weekend

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been a controversial year when it comes to gay rights in Jackson.

But organizers are now getting ready for a weekend of pride for the LGBT community.

Jackson is intended to be a big celebration for the LGBT community and anyone who wants to join.

Organizers say it’s also a time to reflect on how much progress has been made over the past year.

This weekend, Horace Blackman Park in downtown Jackson will attract hundreds of people who are ready to love who they are.

“They need to feel validated and welcome. It’s a safe space event,” said Jackson Pride Event Chair Nikki Joly.

Saturday at noon, Jackson Pride kicks off with a parade marching from St. John’s United Church of Christ on Mechanic Street to the festival site downtown.

“We have several speakers lined up and then the fun begins,” Joly said.

Joly said there will be vendors, a beer tent, drag show, drag pageant, dance music, and much more.

“It’s huge. It’s really huge. We’re proud of the folks that are assisting us with it,” Joly said.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to attend including families.

“We have bounce houses, face painting. Multiple kid-friendly events,” Joly said.

The event comes during a big year for the gay community in Jackson.

In February, the Jackson City Council approved a non-discrimination ordinance that protects sexual orientation and gender identity when it comes to housing, employment, and public accommodation.

A group of residents and local churches worked to over-turn the NDO.

But in April that effort was shut down by a judge.

The Jackson Pride Center also opened this year and now provides resources for the LGBT community.

Joly says this pride festival is just another milestone that keeps the momentum going.

“I am so proud of the city of Jackson. It’s been more than just pulling together the LGBTQ community, it’s been pulling the community together as a whole,” Joly said.

Jackson Pride takes places Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Horace Blackman Park in downtown Jackson.

The following Sunday at 4 p.m., local gay-friendly churches are coming together at the park for a special pride religious service.

Given the controversy surrounding non-discrimination ordinance this year, there is a possibility that protesters could show up at the pride event.

6 News will be covering all aspects of it this weekend so stay with us for the latest updates.