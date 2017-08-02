Gov. Rick Snyder in China; Strengthening ties to boost investment, increase exports, and create jobs

Top photo: Governor Snyder and Governor XU are joined by delegate members from Michigan and the Province of Hebei during the MOU signing Bottom photo: Governor Snyder and The People’s Government of Hebei Province Governor Xu exchange gifts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder spent the second full day of his investment mission in China today participating in the Michigan-Guangdong Exchange Forum in Guangdong. Snyder also took part in an investment roundtable with executives from 15 Chinese companies, where he delivered the message that Michigan is the ideal location for foreign companies to invest and add jobs.

In 2016, Michigan ranked number two in the nation for number of investment projects from China. Michigan also ranked number three in the nation for number of jobs created by Chinese investment and number four for total capital investment. Between January 2010 and July 2017, Michigan received $1.1 billion in new business investment from China that created 5,475 jobs for Michigan residents.

Following the breakout session, Snyder spoke to Chinese business reporters about Michigan’s leadership in mobility and autonomous vehicle development.
“In our conversations with the media and business leaders here in China, they are impressed by Michigan’s advancements in the mobility sector, our vast automotive assets, and our robust workforce of skilled and engineering talent,” Snyder said. “We are sharing the message that Michigan has always been the leader of the auto industry and as vehicle and transportation technologies continue to evolve, Michigan continues to lead the way.”

Snyder’s final meeting of the day was with Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Michigan’s sister state agreement with the province of Guangdong. Signed in May 2016, the agreement was the first of its kind to be signed between the state of Michigan and a province of China since 1982.

