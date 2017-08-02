Federal help available for mid-Michigan counties hit by floods

Related Coverage Michigan makes money available to assist flooding recovery

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Federal help is now available for mid-Michigan residents hit hard by floods in June.

President Trump today declared four counties to be federal disaster areas as a result of the floods June 23 and 24.

Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties, as well as the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe within Isabella County, are now eligible for assistance.

That help can come in the form of temporary housing, repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

The declaration also clears the way for counties statewide to participate in the hazard mitigation assistance program.

That program is designed to reduce personal losses, save lives and trim the cost of responding to future disasters.

Governor Rick Snyder made the announcement of the federal help. “The losses sustained by these communities have been severe due to the magnitude of the flash flooding,” Snyder said. “This presidential declaration is an important step in our continuing efforts to provide assistance and help Michigan families and businesses recover from the effects of this disaster.”

The federal declaration does not include assistance for state and local government costs due to flood damage because those costs did not meet the threshold for help.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is also making low-interest disaster loans available to residents and businesses in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties.

Additional information about the SBA disaster assistance program is available at www.sba.gov.

Gov. Snyder has opened access to the state’s Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund which will allow up to $100,000 in state help.