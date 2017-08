Related Coverage Safety For You: Red Cross educates Grand Ledge homeowners about fire safety

CLINTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A family of five in Clinton County’s Bath Township has been left without a home after flames destroyed it and their garage.

The fire started around 5:30 yesterday afternoon on Coleman Road near Marsh and battling it took five area fire departments.

Officials tell 6 News their biggest problem was a gas leak fueling the fire.

Crews had to bring in a backhoe to reach that leak and shut it down.

Investigators are still searching for a cause.