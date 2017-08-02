DeWitt schools practice for bus accident

By Published:

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – A school bus crash in DeWitt had dozens of police, parents, first responders and students scrambling this morning.

But don’t worry, it was just a training exercise.

Everyone was sharpening their skills this morning at DeWitt Junior High School to prepare for another school year.

First responders practiced what to do in an emergency situation and students faked having injuries while parents were “distressed.”

“So that we understand the way each one of us would react, and so that my drivers understand the point that everything has to be followed because of the timing, and be able to work with the the emergency services in our community,” explained George Gibson, DeWitt schools transportation director.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration more than 1300 people have been killed in school transportation related crashes since 2003.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s