DeWitt schools practice for bus accident

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – A school bus crash in DeWitt had dozens of police, parents, first responders and students scrambling this morning.

But don’t worry, it was just a training exercise.

Everyone was sharpening their skills this morning at DeWitt Junior High School to prepare for another school year.

First responders practiced what to do in an emergency situation and students faked having injuries while parents were “distressed.”

“So that we understand the way each one of us would react, and so that my drivers understand the point that everything has to be followed because of the timing, and be able to work with the the emergency services in our community,” explained George Gibson, DeWitt schools transportation director.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration more than 1300 people have been killed in school transportation related crashes since 2003.