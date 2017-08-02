Crime Stoppers: 4 attempts to identify, 1 wanted for a probation violation

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

Incident 1:

In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 27, 3 subjects broke into a business on the 1800 block of E Michigan Ave. A stolen vehicle was used to gain entry into the building. The three subjects attempted to steal various items by loading them into storage bins before being interrupted by responding officers. The subjects are 2 black males and 1 white male, all believed to be teenagers-mid 20’s. They fled northbound on foot, and are believed to live nearby in the area. If you can identify any of the subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers.

Incident 2:

On the morning of Thursday, July 27, one subject robbed the Rite Aid on the 1000 block of W Saginaw. The subject showed the clerk a gun that was in his belt, and demanded cash and cigarettes. The subject is described as a short white male, with a dark complexion, in his late 20’s to 30’s. He has a “316” tattoo on the neck area. If you can identify this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers.

Wanted for a probation violation:

Shontil Sheere Estes is a 27-year-old female who stands 5’2″ tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Estes has a warrant for probation violation out of Mason, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.