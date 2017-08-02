Abused dog now available for adoption at the Capital Area Humane Society

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A story of recovery tonight out of the Capital Area Humane Society after a case of animal cruelty.

Just more than a month ago, a one year-old dog named Zuri was brought in with injuries to her face after her mouth was apparently tied shut.

Officials say they had been to Zuri’s home before due to a barking complaint and believe that led to her muzzle injuries.

Through it all, officials say Zuri has been a loving animal and after working closely with her on behavioral training she is now looking for a new home.

“Our behavior department has done tons of enrichment with her. We give her busy toys to keep her mind busy, she goes in play groups with other dogs out in the yard she gets special food and special treats and little puzzle cubes that she has to figure out to get the food and get the reward…so we’ve kept her mind very busy and she stayed actually very happy and healthy in the time that she’s been with us,” said Capital Area Humane Society Director of Operations Holly Lawrence.

Zuri was spayed today and will be ready to take home in the next couple days.

Because of Zuri’s history, someone who is patient and willing to teach Zuri obedience will be the best fit.

If you’re interested in adopting Zuri, call the Capitol Area Humane Society or send them an e-mail to info@adoptlansing.org