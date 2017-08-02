1 dead, 1 hurt in Michigan civic center ceiling collapse

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say one worker has died and another has been injured after a section of ceiling collapsed at a western Michigan civic center.

Capt. Keith Mulder of the Holland Department of Public Safety says an employee of a subcontractor working on a renovation of the Holland Civic Center was pronounced dead at the scene after being freed from debris.

Mulder says a second worker was injured and hospitalized.

The names of the workers were not immediately released.

Mulder says a small section of ceiling near an entrance collapsed. The cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately known.

Mayor Nancy DeBoer called the collapse “a very tragic accident.”

The civic center built in 1954 is undergoing a $16.5 million renovation. It hosts sporting events, concerts, theatrical productions and other programs.