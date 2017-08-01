Skubick: New poll digs into upcoming race for governor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Some new polling data on the race for governor has political pundits buzzing.

They’re focused on what the findings concerning East Lansing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette are revealing at this early stage of the race.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer 35 percent and Democrat Geoffrey Fieger 35 percent.

Republican Bill Schuette 42 percent and Republican Brian Calley 14 percent.

Pollster Ed Sarpolus explains what those numbers mean.

Everyone knows it is early in the race for governor but the polling numbers for Ms. Whitmer are likely to raise some concerns.

She’s been campaigning since January and Mr. Fieger has not announced that he is running and the two of them are tied.

Even more compelling is that Mr. Fieger is leading Ms. Whitmer in Detroit 38 percent to 7 percent.

Democratic candidates for governor such as Mark Schauer and Virg Benero had major problems in Detroit because they were from outstate Michigan. Ms. Whitmer seems to be in the same boat.

Lt. governor Calley has not announced he is running but he’s gobbled up a ton of media coverage with his part-time legislature petition drive.

But his hoped-for bounce from that publicly appears to be a dud.

32 percent of the voters are undecided on the Republican side and 23 percent on the Democrat side.

Is there time to flip the polling numbers for Ms. Whitmer and Mr. Calley?

Of course.

The question is: Can they?