UPDATE: One person robbed in Jackson County carjacking

UPDATE (9:02 a.m.) – There is more information this morning about a carjacking in Jackson County last night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office two suspects staged an accident in the Sandstone Rest Area.

When the victim stopped his car two suspects approached him and pulled him from his car at gunpoint.

They robbed the victim and one of the suspects took his vehicle with the second suspect following in a silver BMW driving east on I-94.

Just before 6 a.m. today an employee of a business on the 1000 block of Hurst Drive near M-60 found an abandoned vehicle in the business parking lot.

The vehicle was identified as the Honda Pilot taken in the carjacking.

Investigators are going through that vehicle to find any evidence that might lead them to the suspects.

If you have information you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7900.

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Police in Jackson County are investigating a violent carjacking that took place late last night.

It happened around 9:30 in Sandstone Township on I-94 at the Sandstone rest area.

This morning all are confirming is that a car was stolen at gun point and the victim was hurt but not seriously.

Police have not confirmed that there are any arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.