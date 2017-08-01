Nassar trial set for December in Ingham County

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor, is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan. Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday, July 11, to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It’s separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested when they sought treatment for gymnastics injuries. (Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – A trial date has been set for Larry Nassar’s sexual assault cases.

During a hearing this afternoon, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina granted a motion to consolidate several different charges, which had been handled separately, into one trial.

She set the date of that trial on December 4.

The former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor faces a total of 15 first degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County.

He faces eight first degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Eaton County. A court date for the charges there has not been set.

If convicted on all 23 counts, he could spend up to life in prison.

Earlier this month, Nassar plead guilty to three child pornography charges in federal court. His sentencing date is set for November 23rd.  He faces anywhere from 22 to 27 years in prison.

Nassar is accused of using his position as a doctor to sexually abuse young women and girls who sought him for medical treatment at locations including MSU, Twistars, and his home in Holt.

To date, Nassar has maintained his innocence in all of the state cases against him and says the treatment he used on his patients are accepted medical techniques.

