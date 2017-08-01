“Missy” Pet Of The Day August 1

Meet “Missy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Missy is a 10-year-old miniature Schnauzer. She has a beautiful black coat with a touch of gray around the muzzle. Missy is a senior girl who is very easy-going and friendly. She enjoys her walks and really likes riding in the car. Missy has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Missy by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

