Mid-Michigan celebrates National Night Out

(WLNS) – Tuesday evening many communities have events planned and some may include barbeques, bounce-houses, and family-friendly entertainment.

It’s National Night Out and it’s a celebration of unity to bridge the gap between police departments and the community.

Here’s a list of celebrations in Mid-Michigan:

• Delhi Township- 5pm-7pm Veterans Memorial Gardens

• Meridian Township Police Department – 9pm-9pm

• St. Johns City Park – 6pm-8pm

• East Lansing Public Library – 6pm-8pm

• Lansing – Pilgrim Church 125 South Pennsylvania 6pm-8:30 pm

• Jackson – Loomis Park 6pm-8pm