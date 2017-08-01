Mid-Michigan celebrates National Night Out

(WLNS) – Tuesday evening many communities have events planned and some may include barbeques, bounce-houses, and family-friendly entertainment.
It’s National Night Out and it’s a celebration of unity to bridge the gap between police departments and the community.
Here’s a list of celebrations in Mid-Michigan:
• Delhi Township- 5pm-7pm Veterans Memorial Gardens
• Meridian Township Police Department – 9pm-9pm
• St. Johns City Park – 6pm-8pm
• East Lansing Public Library – 6pm-8pm
• Lansing – Pilgrim Church 125 South Pennsylvania 6pm-8:30 pm
• Jackson – Loomis Park 6pm-8pm