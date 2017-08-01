Mid-Michigan celebrates National Night Out

By Published:
In this photo taken June 17, 2015, kids play football in McKenzie Field in Highland Park, Mich. Former NFL star and Highland Park native Reggie McKenzie had to go into his own pocket to have the city-owned field mowed in time for an annual youth football camp. The field in the Detroit enclave was overgrown with nearly waist-high weeds and grass about a week before the 3-day camp started in June. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(WLNS) – Tuesday evening many communities have events planned and some may include barbeques, bounce-houses, and family-friendly entertainment.

It’s National Night Out and it’s a celebration of unity to bridge the gap between police departments and the community.

Here’s a list of celebrations in Mid-Michigan:
• Delhi Township- 5pm-7pm Veterans Memorial Gardens
• Meridian Township Police Department – 9pm-9pm
• St. Johns City Park – 6pm-8pm
• East Lansing Public Library – 6pm-8pm
• Lansing – Pilgrim Church 125 South Pennsylvania 6pm-8:30 pm
• Jackson – Loomis Park 6pm-8pm

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s