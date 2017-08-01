House of Promise launches new campaign to build a house for victims of human trafficking

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Together we can. That’s the thought behind the new project aimed at rescuing local women who are caught in sex trafficking.

When people think of sex trafficking, they tend to think it only happens overseas. However, we have an issue of it right here in Mid-Michigan.

By the year 2020, the revenue created by the sale of humans is expected to pass the sales of drugs in this country.

The House of Promise is looking to raise money for their new campaign; Together We Can. While the police and other officials are working to rescue these girls, there isn’t a safe place for them to live, heal or recover from the abuse they’ve endured. That’s where the House of Promise comes in.

The organization is asking community members to form teams of 10 to raise a thousand dollars a piece to build a house for these victims.

If they get ­­300 leaders to get 10 people to give $100, they will reach the $300,000 goal in just 10 days.

To learn more about the House of Promise and how to create a team for donations click here.

