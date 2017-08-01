EPA explains clean bill of health on Adams Plating site

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It was once rated one of the most contaminated sites in America.

This evening the Environmental Protection Agency will hold a meeting about that Lansing facility to discuss any lingering threats.

It’s the former site of the Adams Plating Building on North Rosemary Street.

In 1989 it was on the National Priorities List which includes the most polluted properties in the country.

At the meeting tonight representatives from the EPA will go over the history of the site including the repeated cleanups, fire and testing performed there.

They will also explain why they feel the site poses no health threats to the community.

That meeting goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lansing Township Hall.

