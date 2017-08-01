Army corps to release delayed report on blocking Asian carp

By Published:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will release a previously delayed report on measures that could be taken at an Illinois waterway chokepoint to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The corps says the report involving the Brandon Road Lock and Dam will be made public Aug. 7. Project manager Andrew Leichty says it will evaluate “structural and non-structural options and technologies.”

The lock and dam in Joliet, Illinois, is part of an aquatic pathway between the carp-infested Illinois River and a Chicago-area opening to Lake Michigan.

The corps had been expected to release the report in February but the Trump administration delayed it. Some Illinois officials say upgrading the lock and dam could hamper commercial shipping.

Members of Congress from other Great Lakes states and environmental groups say the report is long overdue.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s