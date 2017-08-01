Appeals court won’t review Mateen Cleaves sex assault case

By Published:
Courtesy: Mlive.com

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – An appeals court says it won’t review a judge’s decision to reinstate sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

Three Michigan Court of Appeals judges denied Cleaves’ request in an order dated Monday. The case is expected to return to court in Genesee County for trial.

Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman in April reinstated the case against 39-year-old Cleaves, who faces charges including unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.

Defense attorney Frank Manley says in a statement that he’ll continue to fight the “unjust accusations.”

Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s