Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old taken by mother’s boyfriend

DETROIT – Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old reportedly taken by her mother’s armed boyfriend.

Police believe Sondra Renee was taken about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 after Grady L. Barrett, 42, went to her aunt’s home in the 21000 block of Karl Street and produced a weapon, according to the alert. The aunt was babysitting for the mother at the time.

Barrett is believed to have left in a black 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck, Michigan plate #DAS-8417, with a trailer on the back with a sign for G&G Landscaping, Snow Removal and Grass Cutting.

Barrett is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 278 pounds with a thick beard and mustache. The child is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes, braids and a dark complexion.

Those with information on the whereabouts of the two are asked to contact police.

