Trump to award first Medal of Honor to Vietnam Army medic

By Published:
FILE - In this June 9, 2017 file photo, former Army medic James McCloughan is interviewed in South Haven, Mich. McCloughan, from Michigan, who risked his life nine times to rescue comrades in Vietnam is becoming the first person to receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, July 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – An Army medic from Michigan who risked his life nine times to rescue comrades in Vietnam is becoming the first person to receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump.

Trump is set to present America’s highest military honor to 71-year-old James McCloughan at the White House.

McCloughan was a 23-year-old private first class who was drafted into the Army and sent to Southeast Asia. He repeatedly entered the “kill zone” to rescue wounded comrades during the Battle of Hui Yon Hill in 1969, even as he was being pelted with shrapnel from a rocket propelled grenade.

McCloughan told The Associated Press in an interview last month that the battle was the worst two days of his life.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s